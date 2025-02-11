Love at first layover? NJ airports are hotter than dating apps

Have you heard of the latest TikTok phenomenon of finding romance at the airport? It sounds like it’s the plot of a movie starring Reese Witherspoon, but it’s a trend.

The “airport crush” is how travelers are making the most of being at the airport hours before their flight, and two airports in New Jersey are among some of the best places to do it.

In a recent survey, the site Dating Advice asked travelers about the trend, and some of the results are fascinating.

✈️ If there were a dating app that only matched people at airports, nearly a third of singles (29%) would use it.

✈️ 31% have already flirted with a stranger at the airport.

✈️ 20% said they would change their travel plans for an airport crush.

That’s right; one in five people would alter their plans for someone they just met. That is baffling to me, but maybe it’s because I’m not a particularly spontaneous person.

Where are the best airports in New Jersey to find romance?

According to the travelers that were surveyed by Dating Advice, singles are most successful in finding an airport crush in these spots:

Atlantic City International

Atlantic City, NJ

Atlantic City International has a roll-the-dice charm. Picture meeting someone while chatting about the boardwalk or planning a night of casino adventures. Romance here is as thrilling as a jackpot on the slots.

Newark Liberty International

Newark, NJ

Newark Liberty International might not be everyone’s favorite, but it’s undeniably full of character. Between bagels, New York accents, and bustling energy, this airport offers plenty of opportunities for sparks to fly.

Once they’d zeroed in on someone they find attractive, there are several different ways people handled the crush:

❤️ 27% said they’d break the ice by asking for a phone charger.

❤️ 25% would approach the crush by making a silly comment about the chaos of the airport.

❤️ 16% would take a big swing by randomly going up and complimenting the person.

❤️ A sad 32% said they would just admire from afar and never actually try anything.

Next time you find yourself traveling, be on the lookout for your airport crush!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

