Looking for summer camps? Try New Jersey’s county park systems

The weather may still be cool, but New Jersey's summer camps are in full swing and enrolling for the summer. And after two years of limitations, many facilities are welcoming a mostly normal summer season.

With that said, camps are filling up quickly all over New Jersey, so it's important to move fast before sessions fill to capacity. As a father myself, I can tell you from researching different locations that this summer is most likely going to be a sell-out.

Recently, I received a magazine in the mail from our county park system. The primary focus was on summer camps for the kids, and I thought, what a fantastic idea for them to enjoy.

New Jersey has so much to offer when it comes to its county park systems. From crafts to nature, and many other outdoor activities, I was amazed by the sheer offerings in my county alone.

And I knew this wasn't just limited to my county. So I checked around and it turns out many other New Jersey county park systems are hosting their own summer programs and camps.

Here are just a few of New Jersey's great county park systems that are offering such awesome programs for your kids. Trust me, it's worth exploring.

Hunterdon County Park System

Programs for both kids and adults, so parents can be part of the fun as well. How awesome is that?

Click here for more on the programs offered in Hunterdon County.

Mercer County Park System

Summer nature camps... I'm sold.

Click here for more on the programs offered in Mercer County.

Middlesex County Park System

A theater program at the park? It's part of the offerings for kids and teens.

Click here for more on the programs offered in Middlesex County.

Monmouth County Park System

Swimming lessons, anyone? It's just one of the many offerings.

Click here for more on the programs offered in Monmouth County.

Morris County Park System

So many nature programs and camps to take advantage of.

Click here for more on the programs offered in Morris County.

After two long years of restrictions, many parents are eager to get their kids out of the house and back to normalcy this summer. And honestly, there's no better way to do that than to utilize New Jersey's amazing county park systems.

