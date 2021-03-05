If you want your kids in camp this summer you better hurry (Opinion)

So many parents in New Jersey are finding camp spots full already, in light of the fact that an overwhelming amount of kids and their parents are anxious to do something outside the house. With schools being closed for just about a year, it's obvious to most parents that they need to get their kids out and socialized with other kids, pronto. Emperor Murphy decreed on Wednesday that sleepaway camps can open in New Jersey this summer. Thank you, oh generous leader.

Many people are finding camps of all kinds already filled up and many with waiting lists. Don't let that stop you from trying as there are still options out there. Some parents are getting groups together and rotating who takes small groups of kids for a few days or a week at a time, mostly just for the day.

Other parents are seeking appropriate venues to host small groups of kids and hire a nanny/ camp counselor/ babysitter to watch the bunch for a day or a week. This summer may not look like "the good old days" in many cases and many places, but we're getting there. Getting your kids outside for activities like day camps or sleepaway camps is a good start. Here are some resources to check out if you're looking for a spot for your kid this summer, including those for children with special needs.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis's own.