New Jersey's summer camps are in full swing and enrolling for the summer. And after two years of limitations, many facilities are welcoming a mostly normal summer season.

With that said, camps are filling up quickly all over New Jersey, so it's important to move fast before sessions fill to capacity. And being the unofficial start to summer is right around the corner, many camps across the Garden State have already filled and are no longer accepting applications.

Earlier this year, I received a magazine in the mail from one of our county park systems. The primary focus was on summer camps for the kids, but there was a lot more than that.

New Jersey has so much to offer when it comes to its county park systems. From crafts to nature, and many other outdoor activities, I was amazed by the sheer offerings in my county alone.

And I knew this wasn't just limited to my county. So I checked around and it turns out many other New Jersey county park systems are hosting their own summer programs and camps.

Before we dive into it, let me repeat that programs all over the Garden State are already filled to capacity, which includes some of the programs offered by our county park systems. So if you'd like to take advantage of them this summer, I would suggest that you don't procrastinate on it for too long and miss out on what's still available.

With that said, here ere are just a few of New Jersey's great county park systems that are offering great programs for your kids this summer. Trust me, it's worth exploring.

Hunterdon County Park System

Programs for both kids and adults, so parents can be part of the fun as well. How awesome is that?

Click here for more on the programs offered in Hunterdon County.

Mercer County Park System

Summer nature camps... I'm sold.

Click here for more on the programs offered in Mercer County.

Middlesex County Park System

A theater program at the park? It's part of the offerings for kids and teens.

Click here for more on the programs offered in Middlesex County.

Monmouth County Park System

Swimming lessons, anyone? It's just one of the many offerings.

Click here for more on the programs offered in Monmouth County.

Morris County Park System

So many nature programs and camps to take advantage of.

Click here for more on the programs offered in Morris County.

Please don't wait on exploring everything New Jersey's county parks have to offer. As we all know by now, time moves quickly. So let's get those kids signed up and out of the house for the summer before it's too late.

