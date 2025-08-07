As I sit here at one of the many picnic benches at Dorbrook Recreation Area in Colts Neck, NJ, it reminds me of how amazing the park systems are here in the Garden State.

Just off to my right, my twin sons are having a blast being a part of the park systems baseball camp. And to my left, there's another group having fun in the sun at the splashpad.

And behind me is the heated pool where, in a little while, another group of campers will be jumping in and having a great time. And that's just in this one spot where I'm sitting.

Multiply that all across this park, then multiply it again across so many of the county parks all throughout New Jersey. These parks are the true local hidden gems.

A great place to "work"

As mentioned above, I'm sitting at one of the picnic tables with my laptop out. Sure, I could've gone back home or to the office to work while my kids take part in their baseball camp, but why?

I know it's not as easy for some, but if you can work remotely and off a laptop, I highly recommend trying this at your local county park as it is beyond peaceful. The sounds of kids playing, the sound of the water at the splashpad, and the nice calm breeze under the shade make this the perfect setting.

And to me, it just wasn't worth leaving since the camp my kids are a part of is only three hours long per day. But I'm glad I stayed because if I hadn't, I don't think I'd appreciate the county park setting as much as I do right now.

Time to escape

All the photos in this article are from the Dorbrook Recreation Area in Colts Neck, NJ. But in reality, you can imagine this as your local park.

The parks are just so nice and make for a great escape. Of course, that's for when the weather cooperates.

Just right now, people are walking their dogs, pushing the stroller, bike riding, and going for a jog. And off in the distance is a group playing some very relaxing music.

Let's play

Looking around, I also couldn't help but notice the playgrounds. This one above was quiet when I took the picture, but it's not anymore.

Right now, kids are all over enjoying themselves, while the adults sit back and talk amongst themselves. And absolutely nobody is in a rush.

Well, OK, that's not completely true. The kids are rushing around from one piece of playground equipment to the next.

Cool it

The picture above is of the splashpad at this particular park. Again, the photo was snapped before anyone entered in to cool off.

Right now is yet another group of what appears to be campers enjoying themselves. But that's not the only place to cool down here.

There's also a heated pool, which only adds to what our park systems have to offer.

True local gems

Between the trails, playgrounds, camps, shows, concerts, water, picnic areas, and overall peaceful setting, New Jersey's county parks are true local gems in the Garden State.

I also say hidden because unless you spend some time in our parks, it's hard to appreciate everything they have to offer. Even just sitting here writing this really help me to appreciate this place even more.

For anyone living in New Jersey that doesn't often visit, or for visitors looking for something to do, our local county parks are definitely worth a visit. I urge you to check them out, I promise you'll have a good time.

And if you can sneak away from the office for a bit and take your laptop with you, do it. I won't tell you boss you got your reports done while chilling out at your county park.

