Looking for holiday employment? Here’s who’s hiring for 2019
The holidays will be here before you know it and the holiday hiring season soon will be in full force.
According to USA Today, here's a breakdown on who's looking to fill part time seasonal positions. Check back for more updates as we get closer to the holiday season.
Target: The retailer will be hiring more than 130,000 seasonal workers and will set up hiring events at every Target. The dates for the hiring events are Nov 2-3 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Positions are also available at distribution centers.
Kohl's: Kohl's has already begun the hiring of seasonal workers for the 2019 holiday shopping season. Kohl's ultimately hired over 90,000 seasonal workers for the 2018 holiday season.
UPS: Look for the company to hire about 100,000 seasonal employees at the peak of the holiday shopping season beginning in November. Flexible shifts, full -and part-time positions will be available. Some seasonal hires will land permanent full time positions.
Amazon: The retail giant will be adding tens of thousands seasonal positions for the 2019 Christmas shopping season.
Michael's: The arts and craft giant will look to add close to 15,000 seasonal jobs for the busy holiday season. Flexible hours, competitive wages and a 30% discount for all seasonal employees.
Dollar Tree: The discount retailer will look to add 25,000 full and part-time seasonal working for the busy holiday shopping season.
Best Buy: Look for Best Buy to hire thousands of workers before the holiday season.