The Asbury Park Boardwalk holiday event schedule for 2019

Every single town at the Jersey Shore has their annual holiday traditions and Asbury Park is no different.

Every year, the Asbury Park Boardwalk gathers thousands for the various holiday events and performances that come back around each and every year to get us in the spirit.

There is a good list this year. Looks like you are going to be buried in tinsel this holiday season.

Friday, Nov. 29

Movie Screening of National Lampoon’s “Christmas Vacation” (FREE)

Where: Paramount Theatre

Hours: Doors open at 7 p.m.; Film begins at 7:30 P.M.

Saturday, Nov. 30

A Grand Tree Lighting Event

Where: Grand Arcade

Hours: Doors open at 5:30 P.M.; Tree lighting at 6:45 P.M.

Saturday, Nov. 30

Holiday Bazaar Kick-Off Weekend & Small Business Saturday

Where: Convention Hall

Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 30

The Wizards of Winter Holiday Rock Event - 10th Anniversary Tour **Tickets Required**

Where: Paramount Theatre

Hours: Doors open at 7:30 P.M.; Show begins at 8:30 P.M.

Sunday, Dec. 1

Holiday Bazaar Kick-Off Weekend, Day 2

Where: Convention Hall

Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 1

Photos with Santa courtesy of Shoreline Media Marketing

Where: Grand Arcade

Hours: 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

**Happens every Sunday through Dec. 22nd**

Friday, Dec. 6

The Del McCoury Band: The most awarded band in the history of bluegrass **Tickets Required**

Where: Paramount Theatre

Hours: Doors open at 7 p.m.; Show starts at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 7

Holiday Bazaar

Where: Grand Arcade & Convention Hall

Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 7

American Repertory Ballet’s Nutcracker **Tickets Required**

Where: Paramount Theatre

Hours: Show #1 starts at 2 p.m. and Show #2 starts at 7:30 P.M. (Doors open 1 hr. before show)

Sunday, Dec. 8

Holiday Bazaar

Where: Grand Arcade & Convention Hall

Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 8

Photos with Santa courtesy of Shoreline Media Marketing

Where: Grand Arcade

Hours: 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

**Happens every Sunday through Dec. 22nd**

Sunday, Dec. 8

Jody Joseph Student Christmas Recital

Where: The Stone Pony

Hours: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 13

Movie Screening of “A Christmas Story” (FREE)

Where: Paramount Theatre

Hours: Doors open at 7 p.m.; Film begins at 7:30 P.M.

Saturday, Dec. 14

Holiday Bazaar

Where: Grand Arcade & Convention Hall

Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 14

The Pop Break’s Sixth Annual Christmas Party

Hours: Doors open at 7 P.M..; Show begins at 8 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 15

Holiday Bazaar

Where: Grand Arcade & Convention Hall

Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 15

Photos with Santa

Where: Grand Arcade

Hours: 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

**Happens every Sunday through Dec. 22nd**

Sunday, Dec. 15

Beach Music Studios Student Recital

Where: The Stone Pony

Hours: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 16

3rd Avenue Pavilion’s Annual Holiday Bazaar

Where: 3rd Avenue Pavilion

Hours: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 20

Movie Screening of “It’s A Wonderful Life” (FREE)

Where: Paramount Theatre

Hours: Doors open at 7 p.m.; Film begins at 7:30 P.M.

Friday, Dec. 20

LaBamba's Holiday Hurrah: Classic holiday music & LaBamba favorites **Tickets Required**

Where: Stone Pony

Hours: Doors open at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 21

Holiday Bazaar:

Where: Grand Arcade

Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 22

Holiday Bazaar:

Where: Grand Arcade

Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 22

Photos with Santa

Where: Grand Arcade

Hours: 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

**Happens every Sunday through Dec. 22nd**

Saturday, Dec. 28

Michael Carbonaro: Bizarre antics and mind-boggling magic **Tickets Required**

Where: Paramount Theatre

Hours: Doors open at 6 p.m.; Show begins at 7 p.m..

Saturday, Dec. 28

Asbury Park Punk Rock Flea Market - Over 125 vendors featuring vinyl, music equip.m.ent, jewelry and more, plus local bands and a fully stocked bar

**Tickets Required - $10 before 11 a.m.; $5 after 11 a.m.**

Where: Convention Hall

Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 1

Sons of Ireland Polar Bear Plunge – Annual charity event held at the beach with an after party in the Grand Arcade

Hours: Check-in begins at 10 a.m.; Plunge starts at 1 p.m.

For more information or questions on any of these events, visit Asbury Park Boardwalk's Website.