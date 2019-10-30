The Asbury Park Boardwalk holiday event schedule for 2019
Every single town at the Jersey Shore has their annual holiday traditions and Asbury Park is no different.
Every year, the Asbury Park Boardwalk gathers thousands for the various holiday events and performances that come back around each and every year to get us in the spirit.
There is a good list this year. Looks like you are going to be buried in tinsel this holiday season.
Friday, Nov. 29
Movie Screening of National Lampoon’s “Christmas Vacation” (FREE)
Where: Paramount Theatre
Hours: Doors open at 7 p.m.; Film begins at 7:30 P.M.
Saturday, Nov. 30
A Grand Tree Lighting Event
Where: Grand Arcade
Hours: Doors open at 5:30 P.M.; Tree lighting at 6:45 P.M.
Saturday, Nov. 30
Holiday Bazaar Kick-Off Weekend & Small Business Saturday
Where: Convention Hall
Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 30
The Wizards of Winter Holiday Rock Event - 10th Anniversary Tour **Tickets Required**
Where: Paramount Theatre
Hours: Doors open at 7:30 P.M.; Show begins at 8:30 P.M.
Sunday, Dec. 1
Holiday Bazaar Kick-Off Weekend, Day 2
Where: Convention Hall
Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 1
Photos with Santa courtesy of Shoreline Media Marketing
Where: Grand Arcade
Hours: 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
**Happens every Sunday through Dec. 22nd**
Friday, Dec. 6
The Del McCoury Band: The most awarded band in the history of bluegrass **Tickets Required**
Where: Paramount Theatre
Hours: Doors open at 7 p.m.; Show starts at 8 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Holiday Bazaar
Where: Grand Arcade & Convention Hall
Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 7
American Repertory Ballet’s Nutcracker **Tickets Required**
Where: Paramount Theatre
Hours: Show #1 starts at 2 p.m. and Show #2 starts at 7:30 P.M. (Doors open 1 hr. before show)
Sunday, Dec. 8
Holiday Bazaar
Where: Grand Arcade & Convention Hall
Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 8
Photos with Santa courtesy of Shoreline Media Marketing
Where: Grand Arcade
Hours: 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
**Happens every Sunday through Dec. 22nd**
Sunday, Dec. 8
Jody Joseph Student Christmas Recital
Where: The Stone Pony
Hours: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 13
Movie Screening of “A Christmas Story” (FREE)
Where: Paramount Theatre
Hours: Doors open at 7 p.m.; Film begins at 7:30 P.M.
Saturday, Dec. 14
Holiday Bazaar
Where: Grand Arcade & Convention Hall
Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 14
The Pop Break’s Sixth Annual Christmas Party
Hours: Doors open at 7 P.M..; Show begins at 8 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 15
Holiday Bazaar
Where: Grand Arcade & Convention Hall
Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 15
Photos with Santa
Where: Grand Arcade
Hours: 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
**Happens every Sunday through Dec. 22nd**
Sunday, Dec. 15
Beach Music Studios Student Recital
Where: The Stone Pony
Hours: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 16
3rd Avenue Pavilion’s Annual Holiday Bazaar
Where: 3rd Avenue Pavilion
Hours: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 20
Movie Screening of “It’s A Wonderful Life” (FREE)
Where: Paramount Theatre
Hours: Doors open at 7 p.m.; Film begins at 7:30 P.M.
Friday, Dec. 20
LaBamba's Holiday Hurrah: Classic holiday music & LaBamba favorites **Tickets Required**
Where: Stone Pony
Hours: Doors open at 7 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 21
Holiday Bazaar:
Where: Grand Arcade
Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 22
Holiday Bazaar:
Where: Grand Arcade
Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 22
Photos with Santa
Where: Grand Arcade
Hours: 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
**Happens every Sunday through Dec. 22nd**
Saturday, Dec. 28
Michael Carbonaro: Bizarre antics and mind-boggling magic **Tickets Required**
Where: Paramount Theatre
Hours: Doors open at 6 p.m.; Show begins at 7 p.m..
Saturday, Dec. 28
Asbury Park Punk Rock Flea Market - Over 125 vendors featuring vinyl, music equip.m.ent, jewelry and more, plus local bands and a fully stocked bar
**Tickets Required - $10 before 11 a.m.; $5 after 11 a.m.**
Where: Convention Hall
Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 1
Sons of Ireland Polar Bear Plunge – Annual charity event held at the beach with an after party in the Grand Arcade
Hours: Check-in begins at 10 a.m.; Plunge starts at 1 p.m.
For more information or questions on any of these events, visit Asbury Park Boardwalk's Website.