The Hess truck’s back and the 2019 model is a first

Anyone who grew up in New Jersey definitely remembers the seasonal commercials when Hess would unveil their toy truck designs each year.

It's a tradition that goes back over half a century, and even without Hess gas stations, the Hess Toy Truck tradition continues.

The 2019 Hess Toy Truck is the first tow truck that they've offered. And this year's commercial is definitely edgier than the Hess truck commercials of my childhood.

Their TV ad is below.

Without physical Hess gas stations dotting the Garden State anymore, you have to get your 2019 Hess Toy Truck online, which you can do by clicking here.

