Looking for a great date? Try New Jersey (Opinion)

It's the most romantic of days and there's no better place to celebrate Valentine's Day than New Jersey. Assuming of course you don't the time or money to fly someplace warmer and with fewer restrictions.

Nevertheless, when it comes to dating, we've got some great places right here in the Garden State to make memories that can not only last a lifetime but can be the start of something big Looking for a great steak? We've got it! Want to see a show? We've got you covered. Perhaps you'd like to hit Atlantic City, where, if you're lucky, you may end up spending the night in one of the luxurious hotel-casinos.

Maybe you'd just like to do something simple and inexpensive. Not to worry we've got you covered right here in New Jersey. I polled my listeners and social media following and found some great ideas for dating right here in New Jersey. They brought some great times to them, Perhaps they can do the same for you.

TIPS: Best places in NJ to go on a date

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise. Any opinions expressed are Steve's own. Steve Trevelise is on New Jersey 101.5 Monday-Thursday from 7pm-11pm. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.