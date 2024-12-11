🔎 NJ consumers impacted

Lovers of Greek food, check your fridge before indulging in a kit recently sold in New Jersey and other states.

Supplier Reser’s Fine Foods, Inc. has recalled select lots of Gyro Family Kits sold at New Jersey Sprouts Farmers Market locations, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s release. The product was sent out to 23 other states, including neighboring Pennsylvania.

Sprouts recall

The supplier’s concern is the potential for the cucumbers within the tzatziki sauce to be contaminated with salmonella, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. So far, no illnesses have been recorded.

The impacted Universal Product Code (UPC) is 20594800000 with best-by dates ranging from Dec. 29, 2024, and Jan. 7, 2025. The kits have plastic trays accompanied with a clear plastic lid.

Certain populations are more susceptible to having a fatal or serious infection from salmonella: anyone with a weak immune system, the elderly and children. More common symptoms for the average person include nausea, diarrhea, abdominal pains and more, according to the administration.

Anyone with the recalled item is being asked to throw it out or get a refund by returning it to your Sprouts location.

