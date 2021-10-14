Look out, Charlie Brown! It’s New Jersey’s Great Pumpkin Festival

One of New Jersey’s most beloved events has made its return and now is the perfect time to attend. The Great Pumpkin Festival runs every fall at Heaven Hill Farm & Garden Center and features special events throughout the season.

For the month of October, tickets are available for the festival Wednesday through Sunday, and there are various activities that will take you right back to the good old days.

Want to relive your childhood over and over again? You can purchase season passes to the festival as well.

In terms of activities, they change weekly, but there are a couple of attractions you can count on seeing.

If you are ready for a challenge, take a stab at one of the two corn mazes, which are themed and a fun group challenge. If you’re in more of a relaxed mood, head over to the petting area to check out the various farm animals.

Heaven Hill Farms / Google Maps

If you’re looking for a way to spice up your weekend, this is definitely the place to go. There are also plenty of activities that, for a small extra fee, can be enjoyed also. Examples include carnival and pony rides and a wine tasting. Who wouldn’t want to sit on a hay bale and be served a good wine?

And what’s a festival without food? Heaven Hill Farm has seven food vendors open on the weekends as well as a few snack stands weekly. From fresh apple cider donuts to gourmet chocolates you will never want to leave.

The fall season might be busy, but this event is one of those things that no self-respecting New Jerseyan can miss! You can check out the festival calendar on their website to see any special events coming up and secure your spot before it’s too late.

