Look inside this 24-room NJ mansion with lavish pet quarters

Saddle River, New Jersey, is an affluent New York City suburb that is known for its elegant and expensive real estate. Many moguls, CEOs and stars have, at some point, made Saddle River their home.

Most of the homes for sale right now in Saddle River have dreamy amenities: Beautifully appointed rooms, and stunning architecture. And this 24-room, 25,000-foot mansion is no different.

Like many other homes in the area, it’s organized around a two-story central gallery and has a massive chandelier, large pillars and marble floors. The ceilings and walls of the home have elaborate custom design moldings, as you would expect in a property such as this. And there’s a stunning indoor pool, natch, flanked by 220-foot-high waterfalls.

Equally unsurprising are the three master bedroom closets — one for her everyday clothes, one for her evening attire and one for his clothes. As far as luxurious mansions go, there’s no big news there.

But what does makes this stone-clad masterpiece so unique is its pet quarters. The pet rooms in this mansion are devoted to the owners' three dogs and a cat. Some of the amenities include a grooming room complete with a bathtub and an automatic dog door that allows the animals to come in and out as they please when they feel like frolicking around the 4 1/2-acre manicured property.

The owners’ cat also has her own room with a bed (obviously), and plenty of fun kitty toys. The cat’s room, like that of the children’s bedrooms, is located on the second floor. The cat, who is especially pampered, has a connecting door to the master suite, where her owners can pamper her anytime they so choose.

Now I’ve heard of pampered pets, but how many pet owners will devote precious mansion space to their pets’ comfort and luxury needs?

The home was originally listed for $19 million in 2012 then lowered to $14 million, and now can be snatched up for a measly $12.5 million. I know it’s a lot of money. But for many pet lovers, that’s a small price to pay for the ultimate in pet opulence.

Check out the full Zillow listing here.

