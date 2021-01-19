Fire destroys Longhorn Steakhouse restaurant in Morris County

MOUNT OLIVE — A fire early Tuesday morning destroyed the Longhorn Steakhouse in the ITC Crossing South shopping complex.

Three firefighters suffered minor injuries in the fire that started around midnight, Mayor Rob Greenbaum told New Jersey 101.5.

The building on International Drive in the Flanders section was completely engulfed in flames.

