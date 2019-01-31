The Trenton Farmers Market is a very special place just on the outskirts of Trenton in Lawrence Twp. NJ. Jack Ball is a resident of Ewing, right next to Lawrence, for over 50 years, and served as mayor of the town just retied as manager of the market along with his lovely wife Marcia. The couple has been there since 1980 and have maintained a warm, friendly, family atmosphere for all those years.

The market opened in 1948 and continues to be a fixture in the area. Jack is a character and those of us at New Jersey 101.5 who have had the pleasure of working with Jack and Marcia will miss them dearly at the market. Thanks for all the service, smiles, good laughs and great products over the years. All the best Jack!

More from New Jersey 101.5: