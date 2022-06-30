LONG BRANCH — A man who was 16 years old when he shot and killed four of his family members on New Year's Eve in 2017 will never get out of prison.

Scott Kologi, 20, on Thursday received a 150-year prison sentence. Under the No Early Release Act, he will not be eligible for parole for 127 and a half years.

The then-teenager used a Century Arms C39v2 semi-automatic rifle to carry out the shooting on Dec. 31, 2017, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linske.

Shooting Tragedy in Long Branch Photos of Linda, Brittany and Steven Kologi shared on Linda's Facebook page. (Linda Kologi via Facebook)

Kologi killed his 18-year-old sister Brittany, his 44-year-old mother Linda, his 42-year-old father Steven, and his grandfather's companion, 70-year-old Mary Schulz.

Prosecutors said that Kologi pulled the trigger 14 times and connected with 12 of his shots. His brother and grandfather were also home but survived the shooting.

The killings were planned well ahead of time, according to prosecutors. Kologi wore ear plugs to protect himself from the sounds of gunfire. He also researched whether his rifle would be effective against police with bullet-proof vests.

Shooting Tragedy in Long Branch Police at the Kologi home on Wall Street in Long Branch on Tuesday morning. (Bud McCormick)

Prosecutors told the jury that Kologi lured his mother upstairs and shot her from the dark of his room. His father raced to check on what was happening and received his own fatal wounds.

After killing his parents, Kologi walked downstairs and killed Schulz and his sister. Brittany Kologi was back home after completing her first semester at college.

Long Branch police responded to the home at 635 Wall Street at 11:43 p.m., less than 20 minutes before the turn of the new year. They found the victims' bodies in various places throughout the residence.

Shooting Tragedy in Long Branch Scott, Linda and Steven Kologi in a photo posted September 2016 to the Facebook page of Linda Kologi.

The 16-year-old shooter was arrested at the scene. He was found guilty after a two-week trial earlier this year.

Monmouth County Superior Court Judge Marc Lemieux handed down the 150-year sentence. He denied attempts from Kologi's defense attorneys to seek a new trial and reverse the guilty verdict, according to Linskey.

Lemieux said the evidence was overwhelming and that the shooting caused “immeasurable harm."

Scott Kologi shot 4 family members at 635 Wall Street on Dec. 31, 2017. (Google Maps/Linda Kologi Facebook)

