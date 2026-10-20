Pumpkin Picking And Pizza Come Together In New Jersey

A combination of pizza and fall fun. Sounds good to me! Pizza mixes with just about anything, so why not pumpkins, hayrides, and other seasonal favorites? I'm totally here for it.

After all, this is New Jersey, so it makes perfect sense to combine a pizza celebration with a fall celebration. A pumpkin spice latte and a slice of pepperoni go together just as well as some apple cider and a tomato pie!

Spend a fall weekend at Long Beach Township's Harvest Hayride and Pizza Festival, where you can do a little pumpkin picking, all while enjoying a delicious slice and other pizza-themed foods.

The pizza festival was rescheduled to the same day as the Harvest Hayride, so they combined the two celebrations, making it "a slice of Fall FUN!" And I LOVE IT!

It's a day of family fun with live music, kids' activities, and so much more. It takes place October 24th from 12 pm to 4 pm at Bayview Park in Long Beach Township.

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Long Beach Township Combines Hayrides And Pizza For October Festival

So if you're looking for something fun to do with the family, definitely check it out. And come hungry. If you're craving a taste of fall while enjoying some really good pizza, this is the place to be!

NJ Fall Fun Means Sunflowers, Corn Mazes and Pumpkins Once the calendar turns to September, a strong crop of New Jersey spots start their fall fun early.

For any location listed below, call ahead, as operation times may vary and are weather permitting. It’s also good to have cash on-hand, as some activities may not take cards or cashless payments. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Where to see the great fall colors in New Jersey Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy