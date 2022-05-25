Local South Jersey eatery donating thousands of meals

Foodie Hall in Cherry Hill has only been open since March, but they've already donated 7,200 meals through their Meals 4 Meals program. For every single meal ordered at Foodie Hall, the business donates a meal to Feeding America, which supports food banks nationwide.

They are on pace to deliver 50,000 meals by the end of the year.

They're not only a brand-new food business but a new concept in take-out meals. There are seven brands and types of cuisine in one 2,000-square-foot kitchen. You can get, Asian, Mexican, and Italian food, along with a complete chicken menu and vegan options as well.

Yes, they also do pizza very well too.

See more here. They plan to add three more full menus to their E-restaurant variety.

Their culinary direction is a top chef whose list of accomplishments is as large and varied as their menus.

It's all under the culinary direction of Chef Georgeann Leaming, who along with the owners Dan Goldberg and Nick Ballias, knew they would be feeding a lot of people.

Through Feeding America Foodie Hall donates meals for every meal ordered at their E-restaurant. Feeding America is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States, with 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs going strong.

Feeding America serves 40 million people, including 12 million children and seven million seniors throughout the country.

Foodie Hall is excited about the response to their new concept in top restaurant quality take-out and delivery, and their ability to give back by donating so many meals to people in need. They plan to open more locations in New Jersey as the Cherry Hill location grows.

By the looks of how many meals they've already served to their customers and donated to Feeding American, that may happen sooner than later.

