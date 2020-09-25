Local PBA steps up to help a local crash victim

Today’s #BlueFriday honoree is the President of River Edge PBA Local 201, Patrick Diamond. Patrick leads the hero cops in River Edge New Jersey a small town in Bergen County. Great place to live and work, really has the look and feel of small town USA! One of the things about small towns is that personal relationships are built between people who would otherwise be complete strangers in a larger city setting.

A shining example of this is in the relationship that has been built between the community and the police department. There was a crash where a local resident was hit by a car while riding his bike. According to the River Edge PBA Facebook page, the man wasn’t seriously hurt, but his bike was wrecked. Enter the local PBA.

Members pitched in and raised some cash to buy the guy a new bike. They weren’t looking for publicity, no press release. Just doing right by someone in the community who they will see around town. Nice gesture and other example of cops serving the local community as friends, neighbors and all around good guys.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.