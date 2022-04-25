Everyone knows New Jersey is known for its famous pork roll egg and cheese sandwich.

It's even more well known that Philly is the original home of the cheesesteak.

An innovative new burger place in South Jersey has dared to combine the two and make something daring and new. Introducing the "pork roll cheesesteak"!

The Pork Roll Cheese Steak is the brainchild of the folks at Burgertime NJ in Audubon, New Jersey. Audubon is just a few miles from Philadelphia. This is where cultures and tastes collide.

The Pork Roll Cheese Steak is made of chopped thinly sliced pork roll topped with fried onions, cherry pepper relish (sold locally as hoagie spread) and American cheese on a hoagie roll.

They offer over a dozen different types of burgers including a Rodeo Burger, which is topped with cheddar, fried jalapeño, onion petals, bacon, and BBQ sauce.

The Pepperjawni Pizza Burger is topped with pepperoni jam, mozzarella, and provolone blend on garlic bread.

"Jawn" is a Philly word used for a thing, place, or person. That makes sense because I've never heard of pepperoni jam, which qualifies it as an ingredient I would refer to as a jawn.

Burgertime NJ also offers a wide and creative assortment of hot dog combinations including the SpaghettiOs Dog. You guessed right. It's a hot dog topped with the childhood favorite SpaghettiO's. Tums not included.

Their "tots" selection is just as creative from their "Crab Tots" to the "Cowboy Tots". Don't judge! You'll have to try them for yourself. Bon Appetit, I think.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

