Local burger joint combines NJ classic and a Philly classic

Local burger joint combines NJ classic and a Philly classic

via @burgertimenj on Instagram

Everyone knows New Jersey is known for its famous pork roll egg and cheese sandwich.

It's even more well known that Philly is the original home of the cheesesteak.

An innovative new burger place in South Jersey has dared to combine the two and make something daring and new. Introducing the "pork roll cheesesteak"!

The Pork Roll Cheese Steak is the brainchild of the folks at Burgertime NJ in Audubon, New Jersey. Audubon is just a few miles from Philadelphia. This is where cultures and tastes collide.

The Pork Roll Cheese Steak is made of chopped thinly sliced pork roll topped with fried onions, cherry pepper relish (sold locally as hoagie spread) and American cheese on a hoagie roll.

They offer over a dozen different types of burgers including a Rodeo Burger, which is topped with cheddar, fried jalapeño, onion petals, bacon, and BBQ sauce.

The Pepperjawni Pizza Burger is topped with pepperoni jam, mozzarella, and provolone blend on garlic bread.

"Jawn" is a Philly word used for a thing, place, or person. That makes sense because I've never heard of pepperoni jam, which qualifies it as an ingredient I would refer to as a jawn.

Burgertime NJ also offers a wide and creative assortment of hot dog combinations including the SpaghettiOs Dog. You guessed right. It's a hot dog topped with the childhood favorite SpaghettiO's. Tums not included.

Their "tots" selection is just as creative from their "Crab Tots" to the "Cowboy Tots". Don't judge! You'll have to try them for yourself. Bon Appetit, I think.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now:

LOOK: States With the Most New Small Businesses Per Capita

To find the top 20 states with the most new small businesses per capita, Simply Business analyzed the Census Bureau’s Business Formation Statistics from August 2020 to July 2021.

These are the best hiking spots in New Jersey

A trip to New Jersey doesn't have to be all about the beach. Our state has some incredible trails, waterfalls, and lakes to enjoy.

From the Pine Barrens to the Appalachian Trail to the hidden gems of New Jersey, you have plenty of options for a great hike. Hiking is such a great way to spend time outdoors and enjoy nature, plus it's a great workout.

Before you go out on the trails and explore some of our listeners' suggestions, I have some tips on hiking etiquette from the American Hiking Society.

If you are going downhill and run into an uphill hiker, step to the side and give the uphill hiker space. A hiker going uphill has the right of way unless they stop to catch their breath.

Always stay on the trail, you may see side paths, unless they are marked as an official trail, steer clear of them. By going off-trail you may cause damage to the ecosystems around the trail, the plants, and wildlife that live there.

You also do not want to disturb the wildlife you encounter, just keep your distance from the wildlife and continue hiking.

Bicyclists should yield to hikers and horses. Hikers should also yield to horses, but I’m not sure how many horses you will encounter on the trails in New Jersey.
If you are thinking of bringing your dog on your hike, they should be leashed, and make sure to clean up all pet waste.

Lastly, be mindful of the weather, if the trail is too muddy, it's probably best to save your hike for another day.

I asked our listeners for their suggestions of the best hiking spots in New Jersey, check out their suggestions:
Categories: Dennis & Judi, Talking About ...
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top