Live wires on NJ school bus after crash with kids aboard

LONG HILL — A school bus carrying students crashed into a car and brought down live power lines when it went off the road Monday morning.

The bus crashed off Meyersville Road in Long Hill around 8:30 a.m., according to NBC 4 New York , which reported on air the children and an adult were making their way off the bus via the rear emergency door before first responders arrived.

At least one person involved was taken to a hospital, according to the news outlet.

The students were on their way to the Gillette and Millington schools in the Long Hill school district, according to the superintendent. He confirmed that no students remain on the bus and none of the students were taken to hospitals.

This is a breaking story. Check back for additional details.



