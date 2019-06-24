Little evidence of a digital divide in NJ, poll finds

A new Rutgers-Eagleton/FDU Poll finds most New Jersey residents have the digital devices and the internet access they need to access to connect with others.

"Nine in 10 New Jerseyans say that they have a desktop or a laptop or a smartphone," Eagleton's Ashley Koning said.

The poll also shows 97% of New Jersey households have internet access.

"We see a lot of consistency when it comes to technological devices and ability to access the internet among New Jerseyans of all kinds," she said.

We average about 12 hours weekly online, according to the poll.

"Even though there's some variation about four in 10 of almost every demographic group has taken part in some type of online political expression within the past year," she said.

About 55 percent say they haven't expressed political views online at all.

Also, according to the poll, 16% say that they spend 21 or more hours online. Just 4% say that they're not online at all for personal use.

Koning says it is a, "good thing," that there are no major disparities by race, education or economic levels when it comes to digital access in New Jersey, and people and lending their opinions to political discussions.

