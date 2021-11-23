Lindenwold, NJ teens brought gun to school and posed for pics, cops say

A pair of 17-year-old Lindenwold High School students have been charged with bringing a gun to school.

Prosecutors said the teens took pictures with a firearm and posted them on social media.

The school was placed on lockdown out of precaution, according to Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer.

Police officers said they found the weapon in possession of one of the students while on school property.

Both teens have been charged as juveniles with second-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes (firearm) and second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon (handgun).

The teens have been detained in the Camden County Juvenile Detention Facility, pending an initial detention hearing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Ryan Brennan of the Lindenwold Police Department at 856-784-7566.

