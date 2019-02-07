Linden residents say baseball great Lenny Dykstra a bad neighbor

LINDEN — A city neighborhood is at war with former Met and Phillies baseball legend Lenny Dykstra, who continues to get in trouble with authorities here.

Residents of Stockton Circle told ABC7 Eyewitness News that Dykstra has turned his two-story home into an unruly boarding house with as many as 10 tenants.

Neighbors said they have heard "building noises" coming from the home, witnessed drug overdoses and someone throwing a yellow liquid out a window.

Councilwoman Gretchen Hickey told Eyewitness News that Dykstra has been ordered to move everyone out and has been fined.

"Eyewitness News was kind enough to come do a story regarding a resident on Stockton Circle who has disturbed the quality of life for over a year now. Hopefully, the story will get the residents the quality of life, safety, and peace, that is so deserved," Hickey posted on her Facebook page.

Dykstra responded on Thursday to NJ.com's tweet about the situation with a link to the Rolling Stones song "Neighbours," which has lyrics about "no piece and no quiet" and "is it any wonder/that we fuss and fight."

Dykstra last spring claimed an Uber driver threatened him after Dykstra asked to change his trip's destination, then locked the car's doors and sped up so Dykstra couldn't exit the car. Dykstra said he called 911.

"I was literally in fear of my life," he said.

Dykstra's version clashes with that of the driver. City police said the driver told them that Dykstra held a gun to his head. No weapon was found at the scene.

Police charged Dykstra with making terroristic threats and drug offenses. Police found cocaine, MDMA and marijuana among Dykstra's belongings.

Dykstra played 12 seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets and was a member of the Mets' 1986 championship team. He was named to the National League all-star team three times.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

