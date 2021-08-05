Linden, NJ homicide under investigation — victim ID’d but no arrests made
LINDEN — Authorities are looking for the person or persons responsible for a fatal shooting of a city resident in a parking lot Wednesday night.
Linden Police responded to the 600 block of Morningside Avenue shortly after 8:45 p.m. Wednesday and found Grady Jilus, 29, suffering from serious injury, according to the preliminary investigation as detailed in a release from the Union County Prosecutor's Office on Thursday.
Jilus was pronounced dead shortly thereafter. RLS Metro Breaking News reported a suspect fled the scene.
The Union County Homicide Task Force is now leading the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Prosecutor's Office Sgt. Lamar Hartsfield at 908-451-1873, Detective Brandon Lorenz at 908-337-3230, or Linden Police Department Detective Matthew Jones at 908-474-8556.
Anonymous tips can be made at 908-654-TIPS (8477) or uctip.org, and a tip that leads to a conviction is eligible for up to a $5,000 reward.
