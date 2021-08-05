LINDEN — Authorities are looking for the person or persons responsible for a fatal shooting of a city resident in a parking lot Wednesday night.

Linden Police responded to the 600 block of Morningside Avenue shortly after 8:45 p.m. Wednesday and found Grady Jilus, 29, suffering from serious injury, according to the preliminary investigation as detailed in a release from the Union County Prosecutor's Office on Thursday.

Jilus was pronounced dead shortly thereafter. RLS Metro Breaking News reported a suspect fled the scene.

Get our free mobile app

The Union County Homicide Task Force is now leading the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Prosecutor's Office Sgt. Lamar Hartsfield at 908-451-1873, Detective Brandon Lorenz at 908-337-3230, or Linden Police Department Detective Matthew Jones at 908-474-8556.

Anonymous tips can be made at 908-654-TIPS (8477) or uctip.org, and a tip that leads to a conviction is eligible for up to a $5,000 reward.

Patrick Lavery is New Jersey 101.5's afternoon news anchor. Follow him on Twitter @plavery1015 or email patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com.

Beautiful sunflower fields to visit in NJ 2021 Among reasons why the “Garden State” remains a fitting nickname for New Jersey — late summer means the arrival of sunflower season.

There are at least six fields, spanning the state. Some are in bloom as of early August, while others are planned to peak from late August to late September.

Calling or emailing before heading out is always advisable if weather appears to be an issue.

NJ towns and their nicknames