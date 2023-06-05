Linden, NJ cops checking on residence shoot dog during attack

🔴 The dog attacked an officer responding to a wellness check

🔴 Linden police referred questions to the Attorney General's Office

LINDEN — A police officer conducting a wellness check on several dogs at a home shot and killed one that attacked.

Linden police said police were requested on Friday morning to check on the dogs at a home on Dewitt Street. During the investigation, the dog came at two of the officers while a third fired a single fatal shot, officials said.

Police referred additional questions to the state Attorney General's Office.

Linden police respond to a dog shot after attacking an officer Linden police respond to a dog shot after attacking an officer (NBC 4 New York) loading...

Bite in the arm

Law enforcement sources told New Jersey 101.5 that one of the officers was bitten in the arm while investigating the possible abuse of several dogs. A construction worker told NBC 4 New York that the dog appeared to be a German shepherd.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

LOOK: 20 of the biggest insects in the world Stacker compiled a list of 20 of the biggest insects in the world using a variety of news, scientific, and other sources.

LOOK: 20 American foods that raise eyebrows outside of the US Stac ﻿ ker compiled a list of 20 unusual and uniquely American foods that might raise eyebrows outside the U.S.