Tragedies and fearful, cowering politicians make bad laws. In the latest, "let's turn a murder into a headline for us" move by pols, the South Carolina House passed the Samantha Josephson "Ridesharing Safety Act."

Mayor Stephen Fulop in Jersey City pushed for the same thing in his town. The problem? Samantha fell victim to a depraved, evil murderer. A sign won't stop that. Ride share companies already have in place the best safety measures, background checks and electronic matching with specific cars, drivers and plate numbers to ensure riders are getting into the car they ordered.

It's a lot easier for a criminal to buy a sign online and prey on unsuspecting women leaving bars late at night. Vulnerable people, young women walking alone late at night, or a guy having too much to drink, are easy targets for criminals.

There is no background check to buy a Rideshare sign online. There is no background check for a driver to get behind the wheel of a car and target people leaving bars. There is a background check and an electronic match between drivers and riders when you go through the apps.

A sign leaves a false sense of security and could actually lead to MORE people getting into the wrong car. The law of unintended consequences is real and politicians often fall into the same trap. How about the pols focus on empowering people? Pepper spray? Concealed carry? And maybe just a simple reminder to riders to check the car and driver before taking the ride.

Remember the advice from the retired NYPD cop? eight words: "What is your name? What is my name?"

