💲 Uber and Dollar Tree have partnered up for a cool shopping experience

💲 Order Dollar Tree items through Uber Eats and get them delivered

💲 Over 9,000 Dollar Trees are participating

Need to hit the Dollar Tree but don’t really feel like driving to the store, shopping, driving home, then unpacking everything?

No worries. Uber your order instead.

Uber and Dollar Tree are forming a partnership that allows users to shop Dollar Tree and have their items delivered by Uber through Uber Eats and Uber apps.

The new feature is available for more than 9,000 Dollar Tree stores in New Jersey and across the U.S.

“Bringing Dollar Tree to the Uber Eats platform means customers can now enjoy the great value and everyday essentials they count on, plus the thrill of discovering those unexpected treasures, all with the convenience of same-day deliver,” said SVP of Retail Merchandising and Marketing at Dollar Tree, Incl, Brent Beebe.

How it Works

It’s easy to get what you need from Dollar Tree and Uber Eats in four simple steps.

1. Open the Uber Eats app and tap “Grocery,” “Retail,” or “Convenience”.

2. Search for Dollar Tree and browse by occasion, season, or staples

3. Add your items, choose a delivery time, and place your order

4. Track your delivery in real time

To celebrate the launch, Uber Eats is offering $10 off of orders $30 or more with the code DOLLAR10. Uber One customers will not be charged delivery fees.

