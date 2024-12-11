Rutgers student charged as naked perv who stalked NJ neighborhood and library

Image of suspect who exposed himself six times at a South Brunswick apartment complex (South Brunswick police) Jihad Goines (Jihad Goines via Linkedin)

🚨South Brunswick police said a man appeared naked at an apartment complex in July

🚨Rutgers police investigating 'lewd' acts connected the two sets of incidents

🚨Jihad Goines, charged in both incidents, is a Rutgers student, cops said

A Rutgers business student has been charged with 10 counts of lewdness and criminal sexual contact in connection with incidents at a Rutgers University library and a South Brunswick apartment complex

Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said the investigation began with multiple reports about a naked man exposing himself at Royal Oaks in the Monmouth Junction section that began October 2023.

In September, South Brunswick police reported six incidents of a man who appeared at the doors of several units or confronted people on a nearby trail wearing nothing but a black ski mask.

South Brunswick Deputy Police Chief James Ryan told New Jersey 101.5 at the time that the man never spoke a word.

Front and side views of a man who police say has exposed himself six times at a South Brunswick apartment complex (South Brunswick police)
Multiple lewd acts in Rutgers library

Rutgers police were investigating "multiple incidents of a male performing lewd acts" inside the Dickson Carr Library on the Livingston campus in Piscataway. Investigators identified the male as Jihad Goines, 21, of Monmouth Junction and a Rutgers student. They also found evidence connecting him to the Royal Oaks incidents.

Goines was arrested without incident on Dec. 5 and charged with three counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact and seven counts of lewdness, a disorderly persons offense.

