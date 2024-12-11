South Jersey veterinarian found dead on Cherry Hill street

🚨Dr. Michael Anthony was found on a Cherry Hill street early Tuesday morning

🚨He is the owner of Haddon Vet

🚨Anthony is a father of two sons

CHERRY HILL — A New Jersey veterinarian who was the father of two was found dead in the street around dawn on Tuesday.

Michael Anthony, 45, was unconscious in front of a house on Sharrowvalle Road in Cherry Hill around 7:10 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay said.

Neighbors told 6 ABC Action News that they woke to the sound of screams which prompted them to call police.

Unnamed law enforcement told Fox Philadelphia that his death is "suspicious." A bird feeder in a tree that housed a security camera was also removed from a tree in Anthony's yard.

Dr. Michael Anthony Dr. Michael Anthony (Haddon Vet) loading...

A love and passion for animals

According to the office's website, Anthony owned Haddon Vet in Haddon Heights and worked at general and emergency practices in Camden, Gloucester, and Ocean counties. He has two sons, one cat, and three dogs.

Newkirk Family Veterinarians posted that Anthony had worked there before opening his own practice.

"Dr. Anthony was with us for quite some time before venturing out and following a dream," the practice wrote on its Facebook page. "His love and passion for animals and veterinary medicine was undeniable."

MacAulay asked anyone with information about Anthony's death to call her office at 856-580-2223 or Cherry Hill police at 856-432-8834.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

A sad, desolate look at NJ's Old Monmouth Mall It was the last Christmas Eve for New Jersey's Monmouth Mall in Eatontown before major redevelopment began. Here's what it looked like on that day in 2023, the final Christmas season the enclosed mall would ever see. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Top ten mistakes people make at office holiday parties Gallery Credit: Kylie Moore