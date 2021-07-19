Let’s celebrate and support NJ small businesses (Opinion)

Small businesses are the backbone of New Jersey's economy.

Nearly half of all private company employees work for a small business. NJ has more than 880,000 small businesses, which account for more than 96% of all the businesses in NJ.

Of course these numbers were reported before the government illegally and immorally shut down the economy, squeezing thousands of employers either out of business or right to the brink of collapse.

There are reports that nearly one third of NJ small businesses were closed in 2020 and many fear too many of them will not be able to open again.

Add to that the crisis of employment created by an intrusive government, which continues to break the back of the middle class with high taxes and redistribute that wealth to keep people home and out of work. This is not just a New Jersey problem, it's happening across the nation. It's a plan that would make the Chinese Communists proud for sure.

In order to fight back and help our friends in small business, we are launching "Small Business Monday" on the morning show. My good friends at Visual Computer Solutions are the proud sponsor of this new feature.

To nominate a small business for a plug on the air to help them hire and do business, fill out this form below.

Thanks to all the hard-working business owners and the people that help them succeed. You are the backbone of New Jersey.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

