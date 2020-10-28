I’m not a fan of suing people. I believe in God/Karma/Energy/Attraction and the universe giving you what you need and deserve. Good or bad. And that most justice is more appropriately meted out by any or all of the aforementioned than by a human judge or jury. But in this case, I have to make an exception. I am fully supportive of a lawsuit filed by Darlene Pallay of CKO Kickboxing in Franklin. And I urge other to do the same. Even though her business finally went under because of executive orders related to COVID-19, she took a huge step in fighting back.

The suit against the governor was filed back in September with the help of Rescue New Jersey, a citizen group that tries to help New Jersey residents of Sussex and Morris Counties who have been impacted negatively by the COVID-19 shutdowns. The basis of the suit is that Governor Murphy violated New Jerseys Disaster Control Act, which is supposed to provide compensation for businesses affected by emergency orders.

When I first heard about the suit, I had a real hope that there was some recourse to be had by many suffering New Jersey business owners. But alas, it did not help Pallay, at least not in time. Her business simply could not be sustained after the long periods of closure as well as the capacity limitations imposed upon it. Years after she started the business that helped to feed her family, she now has to say goodbye to it.

But perhaps she took one small step to help all of New Jersey. By fighting back, she may have inspired others to do the same. Not everyone is going to have the strength or the fortitude to file a lawsuit against the governor. But maybe this one woman’s story will give you a push. And I really hope that dozens and dozens if not hundreds more of these lawsuits are filed in New Jersey. Governor Murphy needs to feel the heat somehow.

