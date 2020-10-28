It's astounding that in the most recent polls, the majority of New Jersey residents surveyed approve of the way that Phil Murphy is handling the COVID-19 outbreak. Maybe the people polled have no connections to any small businesspersons in the state or any understanding what Murphy's lockdown has done to devastate people's lives and livelihoods.

You can register another in the many casualties of New Jersey business in the state with the final closure of CKO Kickboxing Franklin in Sussex County. It was owned and operated by Darlene Pallay who had run a successful business and employed serval people for over ten years. She is a businesswoman who was honored by a local Congressman earlier this year for offering free online classes at the beginning of the shutdown.

She subsequently sued the governor over the shutting down of her business, but while her lawyers and Superior Court argued over the details, time ran out and she had to close her business. She may have had a legitimate case, but in opposing Murphy, who knows if the court was told to drag its feet and wait this woman out while her business bled out? Darlene Pallay's story is not unique in how this horrible politician's horrendous handling of the crisis since its beginning.

Just this week the state shutdown a popular Montclair restaurant, Cuban Pete's after the owner tried to stay afloat and operate safely, yet not within the impossible state guidelines. This is serious, more serious than the virus that the media and local governments have panicked the public over. A state cannot treat its citizens this way in this country, or at least we thought they couldn't. This outrageous behavior from an out of control governor cannot continue. We are a year away from a gubernatorial election, and it's up to YOU to ensure your future and that of your kids and grandkids will never have to be subjected to this again. Ever!

