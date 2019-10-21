Child thrown when hit by car in front of Somerset County school

FRANKLIN (Somerset) — A fifth-grade student was struck by a vehicle on Monday morning and hospitalized, according to Franklin school superintendent John A. Ravally.

Ravally said that the student, whose identity he did not disclose, was hit in front of the Hillcrest School on Franklin Boulevard and taken via ambulance to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick.

"We have asked our district staff and student families to keep this student and his family in their thoughts at this time,' Ravally said.

Franklin police said Franklin Boulevard was closed between Norma Avenue and Matilda Avenue immediately after the crash.

A spokesman for Franklin police did not immediately return a call

An off-duty EMT worker who told New Jersey 101.5 he stopped to help said the child was thrown 15 to 20 feet by the impact of the car.

