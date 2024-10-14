🔺 Councilman resigns over alleged racist comment

Just days after refusing to apologize for alleged racist comments and vowing "to prove to you that it's a bunch of lies," Hackensack Councilman Leo Battaglia says he has no choice but to resign.

Battaglia still denies he made any racist remarks and claims in a statement to the New Jersey Globe that the mayor and other Hackensack officials “folded” under pressure from the “African American community and political opponents.”

Hackensack Mayor John Labrosse said last week that Battaglia should not seek re-election and if he did, he would not be part of the mayor's ticket.

State Sen. Gordon Johnson (D-Bergen) increased the pressure on Battaglia when he called for his immediate resignation.

In a statement posted to Facebook, Sen. Johnson said, "I am both deeply disturbed and outraged by the reported racist comments of Councilman Leo Battaglia. His statement is not only offensive but perpetuates the harmful and outdated stereotypes that have no place in our communities, in public office or in modern society."

While he has announced his resignation, he says a date to step down has not yet been determined.

What happened?

Leo Battaglia, an Ecuadorian immigrant, is the founder of the Hackensack Junior Soccer League. He coached in the league for decades and remains very active in the program.

On Sept. 16 Battaglia reportedly had a confrontation Hackensack High School soccer coach Shaun Holder.

Holder, who is Black, appeared at the Oct. 8 council meeting and claimed Battaglia showed up at a game in Paramus to "slander and berate me and my players."

Holder told council members Battaglia "made comments about the skills and appearance of the team in front of my colleagues, friends, and family that come to support our game."

Holder then accused Battaglia of being racist. "I can only believe his actions toward me are a result of the color of my skin," he said.

The Daily Voice also reported a city residents told one of their reporters that Battaglia, speaking in Spanish, called Holder a racial slur.

At that same council meeting, Battaglia denied being racist and said "we're going to prove to you that it's a bunch of lies."

Now what?

Battaglia has confirmed plans to resign, but has yet to name a date. A retired businessman, he is in his third term as a Hackensack councilman.

Despite his resignation, Battaglia still refuses to apologize.

Hackensack City Councilman Leo Battaglia is the founder of the Hackensack Junior Soccer League. Alleged racist comments have forced him to resign.

Presumably, the mayor and council will determine a replacement and an election for a new term will be held in 2025.

Mayor Labrosse said in a news release after the initial incident that Battaglia "has been facing challenges in his personal life that we feel may have contributed to this situation," but did not elaborate. Battaglia has also not commented on his personal life.

It is unclear if Battaglia will continue to be active in Hackensack's soccer community.

