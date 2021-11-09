Lemons to lemonade to law: Bill signed helping NJ kid businesses

TRENTON – A new state law ensures that children can operate temporary businesses such as lemonade stands without needing municipal permits.

The law, formerly bill A-853/S-797, prohibits municipalities from requiring anyone under age 18 from needing a local permit or license to occasionally operate a business. It’s a sequel to a 2016 law that keeps towns from regulating snow-shoveling services, which was enacted after some teens were stopped by police from knocking on doors trying to line up customers before a snowstorm.

“Nobody is getting sick because a 6-year-old’s lemonade stand didn’t get a health inspection, and professional vendors aren’t being driven out of business by the $5 a child might collect from supportive neighbors,” said Sen. Michael Doherty. R-Warren.

“Unfortunately, those are the exact excuses towns have used to put the smackdown on entrepreneurial kids from coast to coast,” he said. “It’s absolute nonsense that should never have been tolerated in New Jersey, and I’m pleased that Gov. Murphy agrees.”

In all, Gov. Phil Murphy signed 48 bills into law and signed four joint resolutions Monday, which because of the return of the Senate and Assembly for the lame-duck legislative session was the deadline to act on bills approved in May and June.

Get our free mobile app

Here’s a list of the others, including the bill numbers, the last names of the chief sponsors and a synopsis:

S-249/A-1259 (Singleton, Turner/Schaer, DeCroce, Vainieri Huttle) – Requires pharmacy benefits manager providing services within Medicaid program to disclose certain information to DHS

S-324/A-3533 (Diegnan, A.M. Bucco/Benson, Freiman, DeCroce) – Authorizes operators of motor vehicles to display electronic proof of registration; requires MVC to send application for registration renewal to lessee of leased vehicle

SCS for S-399 and 1645/ACS for A-869 and 1380 (Lagana, Weinberg, Stack, Turner, Cunningham/Chiaravalloti, Holley) – Requires residential landlords to install covers on steam radiators upon request of tenant

S-537/A-3110 (Codey/McKeon, Verrelli, Vainieri Huttle) – Establishes certain minimum and maximum temperatures in rooming and boarding houses, dementia care homes, and certain nursing homes and residential health care facilities

S-550/A-1616 (Codey, Pennacchio/Lampitt, Conaway, Vainieri Huttle) – Requires certain student identification cards to contain telephone number for suicide prevention hotline

SCS for S-647/A-4825 (Greenstein, Singleton/McKeon, Karabinchak, Stanley) – Revises cybersecurity, asset management, and related reporting requirements in “Water Quality Accountability Act”

S-828/A-2101 (Lagana, Greenstein/Swain, Tully, Verrelli) – Requires public utilities and local units to provide notice prior to initiating certain infrastructure projects

S-829/A-2135 (Lagana, Singleton/Tully, Swain, Murphy) – Requires property condition disclosure statement to indicate presence of lead plumbing in residential property

S-830/A-2134 (Lagana, Greenstein/Tully, Swain, Conaway) – Requires public water systems to offer drinking water tests to customers in certain circumstances

S-894/A-3874 (Pou, Greenstein/Lopez, Vainieri Huttle) – Prohibits sale of paint or coating removal products that contain methylene chloride unless purchaser meets certain safety standards for use

S-1010/A-2103 (Lagana, Turner/Swain, Tully, Johnson) – Permits counties and municipalities to bond for alternative fuel vehicles

S-1047/A-1712 (Cryan, Pou/Burzichelli, Karabinchak, Giblin) – Concerns disclosure of certain information prior to sale of real estate

S-1148/A-1221 (Ruiz, Pou/Chaparro, Speight, Wimberly) – Requires emergency contact information and access instructions for social services hotline to be provided to tenants of multiple dwellings

S-1239/A-5131 (Codey/McKeon, Danielsen, Jasey) – Authorizes imposition of fee for connection to municipal electric distribution system

S-1259/A-2628 (Singleton/Murphy) – Concerns labor contractors

S-1726/A-795 (Lagana, Pou/Verrelli, Swain, Zwicker) – Prohibits sale of cosmetic products that have been tested on animals

S-2727/A-4775 (Pennacchio, Pou/Vainieri Huttle, Jasey, McKnight) – Establishes Multigenerational Family Housing Continuity Commission; provides municipal guidance to periodically analyze local advancement of commission’s senior citizen housing recommendations

S-2861/A-5390 (Singleton, Addiego/Quijano, McKnight, Speight) – Concerns certain restrictive covenants on real property

S-2996/A-5019 (Testa, Sweeney/McClellan, Taliaferro, Johnson) – Allows Board of Cosmetology and Hairstyling licensees to operate mobile facilities when providing services

S-3000/A-4688 (Weinberg, Greenstein/Benson, Verrelli, Vainieri Huttle) – Codifies and establishes certain network adequacy standards for pediatric primary and specialty care in Medicaid program

S-3032/A-4855 (Sweeney, Vitale/Benson, Vainieri Huttle, Chiaravalloti) – Requires DOH to develop Statewide plan for infection control and prevention infrastructure improvements in nursing homes

S-3091/A-4933 (Addiego, Bateman/Burzichelli, Benson, Mukherji) – Requires builders to offer unit concrete products that utilize carbon footprint-reducing technology as option in new construction; establishes tax incentives, and State and local purchasing requirements, for unit concrete products that utilize carbon footprint-reducing technology

S-3253/A-2619 (Singleton, Ruiz/Murphy, Speight, Mukherji) – Establishes alternate route to expedite certification of teachers at early college high school programs

S-3318/A-5893 (Sweeney, Pou/Vainieri Huttle, Caputo, Karabinchak) – Provides for voluntary contributions by taxpayers on gross income tax returns for Special Olympics New Jersey

S-3590/A-5536 (Diegnan, Turner/Burzichelli, Giblin) – Allows formation of limited liability companies by real estate salespersons and broker-salespersons to receive commission income and requires certain disclosures on promotions

S-3811/A-5769 (Sweeney, Scutari/Reynolds-Jackson, Quijano, Carter) – Establishes Kean University as public urban research university

S-3948/A-5896 (Addiego, Gopal/Houghtaling, Downey) – Authorizes supplemental State aid to school districts receiving certain federal Impact Aid; makes appropriation

SJR-41/AJR-33 (Cruz-Perez, Addiego/Lopez, McKnight) – Designates June 2 of each year as “Gun Violence Awareness Day”

SJR-109/AJR-208 (Weinberg, Pou/McKnight, Benson, Vainieri Huttle) – Condemns hate and violent extremism and commits to defense of safe and just democracy

A-637/S-2670 (Caputo, Dancer, Houghtaling/Beach) – Revises permit and license processes for sports pools operators and online sports pool operators; revises definitions of certain sports events; allows for transactional waiver for sports wagering lounge

A-2311/S-356 (Calabrese, Jasey/Cryan, Codey) – Establishes study commission to examine development of mutually beneficial relationships between institutions of higher education and municipalities

A-3027/S-793 (Lampitt, Jasey, Houghtaling/Cunningham, Singleton) – Commits $3 million from Supplemental Workforce Fund for Basic Skill to NJ Community College Consortium for Workforce and Economic Development

ACS for A-3352/S-3504 (Kennedy, Stanley, Calabrese/Smith) – Requires certain newly constructed warehouses to be solar-ready buildings

A-3897/S-3263 (Armato, Mazzeo, DiMaso/Beach, Gopal) – Increases fee for New Jersey Waterfowl Stamps

A-4138/S-2701 (Vainieri Huttle, Benson, Giblin/Gopal, Codey) – Requires Department of Human Services to develop public emergency response plan for licensed providers of services to individuals with developmental disabilities

A-4367/S-2794 (Mukherji, Sumter, Taliaferro/Pou, Scutari) – Provides that AOC shall administer program for municipal courts allowing defendants to engage in online plea negotiations, entry of guilty plea, and payment of fine or penalty

A-4484/S-3153 (McKnight, Kennedy, Mukherji, Gove/Pou, Vitale) – Requires State Long-Term Care Ombudsman to establish long-term care advocacy and educational training program

A-4538/S-3131 (Lampitt, Quijano/Pou, A.M. Bucco) – Requires dental insurers to provide credits for reduced usage during coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic

A-4544/S-3150 (Caputo, Jasey, Murphy/Pou, Codey) – Permits school nurse who is retired from TPAF to return to employment for up to two years without reenrollment in TPAF

A-4633/S-2856 (Giblin, DeCroce/Pou) – Permits certain nonresident Certified Public Accountants to provide attest services

A-4831/S-3953 (Chaparro, Kennedy, Murphy/Scutari) – Clarifies classification in this State of criminal offenses committed in other states or under federal law

A-4836/S-3313 (Giblin, Benson, Downey/Pou, Turner) – Establishes task force to evaluate quality, efficacy, costs, and educational outcomes of online courses offered by public and independent institutions of higher education and degree-granting proprietary institutions during COVID-19 pandemic

A-4861/S-3041 (Vainieri Huttle, Armato, Verrelli/Vitale, Gopal) – Requires DOH to publish total number of COVID-19 deaths and cases in long-term care facilities

A-4869/S-2414 (Wirths, Verrelli, Space/Singleton, Madden) – Requires certain bidders for prevailing wage public work to provide proof that prevailing wage will be paid

A-5059/S-3031 (Conaway, Vainieri Huttle, Benson/Sweeney, Vitale) – Requires DOH to establish certain nursing education and professional advancement programs

A-5212/S-3638 (Conaway, Verrelli, Karabinchak/Turner, Diegnan) – Permits dentists to administer vaccines under certain circumstances

A-5751/S-3823 (Swain, Timberlake, Carter, Johnson/Weinberg, Gopal) – Expands State corrections officers training to include topics contributing to their core mission of treating inmates with dignity, fairness, and respect

A-5817/S-3852 (Tully, Swain, Benson/Lagana, Diegnan) – Revises violation and fines for approving or assigning unauthorized individuals as school bus drivers

A-5818/S-3849 (Tully, Swain, Benson/Lagana, Diegnan) – Provides for debarment of school bus contractors for certain violations; requires certain information in pupil transportation contract bid

AJR-204/SJR-105 (Jasey, Benson, Reynolds-Jackson/Cunningham, T. Kean) – Designates April of each year as “Educational Opportunity Fund (EOF) Month” in New Jersey

AJR-238/SJR-123 (Burzichelli/Sweeney, Singleton) – Urges U.S. President and EPA to take appropriate action, through waivers and other reforms, to allow blending of renewable fuels under the federal “Clean Air Act”

Michael Symons is State House bureau chief for New Jersey 101.5. Contact him at michael.symons@townsquaremedia.com.

The 10 most-lobbied bills in Trenton in 2020 and 2021 The state Election Law Enforcement Commission ranked the most-lobbied bills in Trenton, according to the number of reported official contacts.