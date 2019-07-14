Join me for another Big Joe Henry Variety Show on the boardwalk in Seaside Heights, Wednesday night, July 17!

This week I welcome musical guests from Motor City Revue, Layonne Holmes and Ricky Collins, comedian the very funny Eric McMahon, and backwards spelling champion Cara Daniello! Plus play stump the Big Band with Pat Guadagno & The Big Band with special guest Bobby Bandiera!

Bring your beach chairs, family and friends and join us for a free family night of big fun, great music and laughs. The show starts at 7:00 p.m. right off the Grant Avenue entrance on the boardwalk in Seaside Heights. Looking forward to seeing you there!

Photos from previous Big Joe Henry Variety Shows:

The Big Joe Henry Variety Show 2019