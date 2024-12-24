Lawyer for former NJ cop in vape shop coke-meth-guns corruption case speaks out

A former Middletown police sergeant busted in a drug and weapons corruption case involving his ex-wife and a vape shop owner is protesting his innocence.

David Ringkamp, 43, was indicted this month on 22 charges ranging from official misconduct to computer criminal activity after investigators said he helped a vape shop owner hide untraceable ghost guns. The investigation also turned up cocaine, meth and steroids on Ringkamp's property, prosecutors said. He was fired in April 2022.

But Ringkamp's attorney says his client, an Army veteran and former SWAT officer who was fired in 2022 after the investigation, will be vindicated.

"We ask the public and the media to reserve judgment and respect the principle that everyone is innocent until proven guilty," Shrewsbury-based attorney Peter M. O’Mara said last week.

“Much of what is alleged has come as a surprise to Mr. Ringkamp, as he was unfortunately with the wrong people, at the wrong place and wrong time," O'Mara said. "Unfortunately, we may have to wait until the time of trial for the truth to be fully revealed."

According to the New Jersey prosecutors, Ringkamp came onto investigators' radar after New York authorities began looking into allegations that Nicholas D’Ambrosio, 33, of Millstone, had purchased ghost gun kits and took them to his JR Vapors shop in Millstone.

Police said they watched Ringkamp with his then-wife Amanda Ringkamp help D’Ambrosio stash the illegal firearm parts in Ringkamp’s vehicle outside the shop.

Cops later pulled over Ringkamp and said they found ghost gun kits, cocaine, and dozens of methamphetamine pills.

Police said they found a fully assembled ghost gun in D’Ambrosio’s shop, which they said was also operating as an illegal marijuana dispensary.

Police later searched Ringkamp's home and found more cocaine and anabolic steroids, prosecutors said.

Investigators said Ringkamp agreed to help D’Ambrosio get rid of the illegal firearm parts after D’Ambrosio learned he was under investigation. They also accuse Ringkamp of deleting text messages and using a police database to improperly search records for D’Ambrosio and other people over a three-year period.

The charges against Ringkamp:

▪️ Second-degree pattern of official misconduct

▪️ 6 counts of second-degree official misconduct

▪️ 5 counts of third-degree computer criminal activity

▪️ 5 counts of third-degree narcotics offenses

▪️ 2 counts of fourth-degree hindering apprehension

▪️ 2 counts of fourth-degree tampering with physical evidence

▪️ fourth-degree obstruction of justice

Ringkamp served in the Army from 2007 to 2012, with multiple combat deployments to Afghanistan. He was hired as a police officer in Ocean City in 2012, was transferred to Middletown in 2013 and was promoted to sergeant in 2020. He served on the Monmouth County Regional SWAT team and the Emergency Service Unit. he also provided firearms instruction.

His attorney says "the truth and reality of this case will eventually come out in open court."

"The defense remains confident that a just and fair result will be attained, and once again asks the public to reserve judgment until such time," O’Mara said.

