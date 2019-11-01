Lawsuit over NJ schoolyard slide being too steep settled

A girl who was injured because the schoolyard slide was too steep has received a $170,000 settlement according to the Asbury Park Press. The girl, who was a kindergartner at the time (2014), suffered unspecified injuries to her hand and arm because the slide was too steep, according to the lawsuit.

Apparently, there is a federal standard that says the angle on a slide for little kids should not be greater than 30 degrees. The girl’s lawyer says the slide at Griebling Elementary School in Howell was 35.2 degrees. Those standards are included in the federal “Handbook for Public Playground Safety,” according to the New York Post.

The Howell School District settled the suit on the advice of their insurance carrier. The Asbury Park Press says that of the $170,000, the lawyer gets $43,000. The slide is currently roped off to prevent anyone from using it. When I was a child, there would have no such thing as a slide that was too steep. As a matter of fact, the steeper the better! Not to sound like a grumpy old man or anything, but, boy, times have changed.

