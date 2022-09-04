Late summer kite festival coming to Brick, NJ this September

There's nothing like getting outdoors as the summer season winds down. With warmer weather still hanging around, September is the perfect time to simply get out of the house and have some fun under sunny blue skies.

Here in New Jersey, we're lucky to have such great weather this time of year. It's the perfect time of year to grab a kite and enjoy the warm sunshine while it still lasts.

Luckily for us, we have an awesome kite event on the way. For 2022, Sky Festival Productions is returning to the Jersey Shore before the summer season officially comes to a close.

And these aren't just the everyday kites you'd find at home. As skyfestivals.com puts it, this is "a full-blown kite festival on steroids." So when is this particular sky-high event happening? Let's take a look and find out.

The 2022 Brick Township Kite Festival

The Brick Township Kite Festival is coming to Brick Beach III at the Jersey Shore on September 17. And even though it's been dry lately, there's still a chance we could see rain. Not to worry, as there's a planned rain date set on September 18. But we'll be optimistic here and say it's not going to rain on September 17.

According to skyfestivals.com, "festivities include a dazzling display of giant inflatable kites visible for miles; an array of vertical wind feathers and ground displays; kids and adults Running of the Bols competition; super-sized giant bubbles, kite sales, and a separate public flying field for all!" Simply an amazing way to enjoy the last of the warmth as we bid the summer of 2022 farewell.

Click here to learn more about The Brick Township Kite Festival, including the specific times and locations of all scheduled activities.

