Game-changer for NJ beauty services: These are salon suites in New Jersey

A newer salon option available in New Jersey is giving beauty service customers more options, while affording service providers lower overhead costs.

Salon suites or mini-suites allow licensed stylists to rent or lease space from a gallery shop owner, who also is fully licensed by the state Board of Cosmetology and Hairstyling.

Licensed services allowed in these suites range from hairstyling including braiding, barber services, cosmetology, skin care, waxing, manicuring and massage.

Aire Salon Studios owner Nina Lancin — who opened her first salon and spa over 13 years ago — said salon suites offer an “ideal solution” to the common challenges that face beauty professionals looking to make their next big career move.

“After years of working in one or multiple salons, many beauty professionals reach a point where they aspire to establish their own businesses," Lancin said to New Jersey 101.5. "The substantial overhead, time commitments, and resource investments associated with opening a traditional salon can be prohibitive. Salon suites offer an ideal solution to these challenges."

She continued, salon suites “provide beauty professionals with the opportunity to venture into entrepreneurship without shouldering the entire burden alone.”

The state Board of Cosmetology and Hairstyling has not yet publicly announced regulations for these mini-suites, but has been waiving certain regulations to allow for them to provide services.

There are legal limits o what services are allowed at salon suites. Under NJ regulations, the following are illegal to provide in mini-suites:

- Medical services such as Botox

- Teeth whitening

- Permanent makeup

- Body piercing

- Eyebrow and eyelash tinting

- Fish pedicures

- Ear candle services

For a salon suite building, the owner/manager is responsible for common areas – such as bathrooms, laundry rooms, stylist lounges and reception areas, when available.

Lancin, who also owns The Concept Salon in Marlboro, said her goal with Aire Salon Studios in Brick is to offer “more than just space rental,” with an onsite concierge, guidance, dedicated education space and business mentorship.

Mini-suites must be the following minimum size — at least 100 net usable square feet for one practitioner and at least 200 net usable square feet for two practitioners.

A mini-suite may not have more than two working practitioners present at a time.

The following are salon suites around NJ:

Aire Salon Studios (Ocean County) - 515 Brick Blvd, Brick Township, NJ 08723

There are four Phenix Salon Suites locations in NJ — two each in Union and Middlesex County.

🔸 Phenix Salon Suites, 77 Central Ave, Clark, NJ 07066

🔸 Phenix Salon Suites,1235 West Chestnut Street, Union, New Jersey 07083

🔸 Phenix Salon Suites, 300 Rt 18 N, East Brunswick, New Jersey 08816

🔸 Phenix Salon Suites, 465 Green Street, Woodbridge, New Jersey 07095

Image Studios has three locations in NJ — Cherry Hill, East Hanover and Washington Township (Gloucester County).

🔸 Hillview Shopping Center, 2133 New Jersey 38, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002

🔸 Hanover Commons 240 Route 10 West , East Hanover, NJ 07936

🔸 3501 Route 42 , Turnersville, NJ 08012

Strand Salon Studios has five locations in NJ — Long Branch, Englewood, Pompton Plains and two in Paramus.

🔸 Long Branch Pier Village — 16 Laird St, Long Branch, NJ 07740

🔸 20 Nordhoff Pl, Englewood, NJ 07631

🔸 560-568 NJ-23 Pompton Plains, NJ 07444

🔸 231 RT 4 West, Paramus NJ, 07652

🔸 393 Route 17 S, Paramus, NJ 07652

J Suites has two locations with a third on the way — in Somers Point, Hainesport and Marlton.

🔸 31 Bethel Rd, Somers Point, NJ 08244

🔸 1520 NJ-38, Hainesport, NJ 08036

🔸 Marlton - coming soon at “Marlton Square Shopping Center near Trader Joe's.”

And, Bellazio Studio Suites in Matawan has been slated to open sometime this year, according to its website.

