NJ takes action on ‘pervy teacher’ who posted lewd classroom selfies
🔲 Longtime teacher admitted posting sex selfies from work
🔲 Students reported seeing photos on social accounts
🔲 Police say he used hashtags like “pervyteacher”
An Ocean County man has seen his teaching certificates revoked after admitting to posting lewd selfies while in his classroom.
Kyle Banner, of Brick, submitted paperwork to the State Board of Examiners under terms of a plea agreement.
On Jan. 19, the board voted to accept Banner’s relinquishment of his certification to teach social studies and advanced social studies.
Last spring, administrators at Toms River Intermediate North were alerted that Banner — who taught at both Toms River Intermediate North and Ocean County College - posted sexually explicit photos of himself to at least one public social media profile, on Twitter.
He was suspended without pay within a day’s time.
Read More: Accused Toms River, NJ teacher tagged classroom sex photo posts
In November, Banner pleaded guilty to three counts of child endangerment.
Prosecutors will request a term of 364 days in Ocean County jail. A sentencing hearing has not been scheduled.
