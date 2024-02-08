NJ takes action on ‘pervy teacher’ who posted lewd classroom selfies

🔲 Longtime teacher admitted posting sex selfies from work

🔲 Students reported seeing photos on social accounts

🔲 Police say he used hashtags like “pervyteacher”

An Ocean County man has seen his teaching certificates revoked after admitting to posting lewd selfies while in his classroom.

Kyle Banner, of Brick, submitted paperwork to the State Board of Examiners under terms of a plea agreement.

On Jan. 19, the board voted to accept Banner’s relinquishment of his certification to teach social studies and advanced social studies.

Ocean County arrest (Canva) loading...

Last spring, administrators at Toms River Intermediate North were alerted that Banner — who taught at both Toms River Intermediate North and Ocean County College - posted sexually explicit photos of himself to at least one public social media profile, on Twitter.

(Kyle Banner TikTok account mrkbhistorynj) (Kyle Banner TikTok account mrkbhistorynj) loading...

He was suspended without pay within a day’s time.

Read More: Accused Toms River, NJ teacher tagged classroom sex photo posts

In November, Banner pleaded guilty to three counts of child endangerment.

Prosecutors will request a term of 364 days in Ocean County jail. A sentencing hearing has not been scheduled.

NJ 'perv' teachers, coaches busted in the past two years There have been a number of educators, coaches and private teachers facing criminal charges for sexual offenses around New Jersey, between 2023 and 2022 alone. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

NJ teachers and educators caught in sex crime busts Over the past several years, state lawmakers have dealt with accused child predators among ranks of teachers and educators.

The following individuals were arrested and charged in 2021 and several years earlier. Some were convicted and sentenced to prison. Others have accepted plea deals for probation and some cases were still pending. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

NJ fast food: If you don't have these apps, you're losing money What's better than a free item at your favorite New Jersey fast or quick food spot? With so many loyalty programs, it can be tough to keep up, so we did the work for you. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt