Last week! Send your scary decorations for a chance for lotto tix

Halloween is creeping up on us, and I always enjoy seeing how people transform their homes and yards for the holiday.

Wouldn’t it be spooktacular to get some NJ Lottery tickets for showing off your decorations?

Well, my friend, you’ve come to the right place!

If you submit a picture of your spooky season setup, you’ll have the chance to win $20 worth of NJ Lottery tickets from the Jersey Prize Team. You have to act fast, though, this is the last week to enter: the contest ends on Oct. 20th.

Send us your Halloween decorations for a chance at winning NJ Lottery tickets.

My only request is that you take the photo horizontally. Please know that submitting your photo permits NJ101.5 to post it after the contest is over - I want to show off everyone’s awesome yards!

Must be 18 years of age or older to win.

Here are some of the creepy setups we’ve received so far:

(If you’ve submitted your photo already and don’t see it here - don’t worry, this is just a sample, more will be uploaded once the contest is over)

New Jersey's Halloween decorations 2024 (so far) Gallery Credit: Kylie Moore

Thank you to everyone who has already sent in their pics. I can’t wait to see the rest of what the Garden State has to offer! Submit your photo below.

Happy Halloween!

