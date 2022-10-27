Can you believe Halloween is coming up Monday, Oct. 31?

With so much going on and stores already trying to point you to the holidays, Halloween may have fallen under your radar.

Not so at Party Fair in the Town Center Shopping Center on Route 130 in East Windsor. If you're looking, the store has not been that crowded.

"Everybody gets paid tomorrow and many think they've got another weekend," says assistant manager Mary Jo Hamrick. "They think, I'll get paid on Monday, then hit the stores and go to the parties on Saturday, Halloween's on Monday so it kind of stinks this year."

As for what's hot to wear for trick or treating. When we spoke a few weeks ago she mentioned "Squid Game" and "Ghostbusters." Now there's more.

"Jason and Michael (Myers) are really selling. Michael is evergreen," says Hamrick. "Also angels and devils, anything with wings or horns, Spiderman, always Spiderman."

What would Maryjo recommend?

"For a woman, we have a great Ursula costume from the Little Mermaid."

"For a man anything funny, maybe a big old clown."

"For a child, I'd stick with an angel or a devil," says Hamrick. "I've seen boys want to be angels this year and girls want to be devils."

She says nothing is really standing out this year. Then I asked about any Jersey costumes. Once upon a time, there was a Chris Christie costume complete with a mask. "Well there's the devil," joked Hamrick.

But Halloween is not just about trick or treating, it's also about the parties. The big party item this year is drink dispensers shaped like skulls, according to Hamrick.

"You put a red punch in there so it looks like you're bleeding it."

Whatever it is you choose to go as, time is running out.

