If you've been meaning to check out New Jersey's holiday drive-thru displays but haven't gotten around to it yet, time is about to run out.

This is your last chance to check out the amazing drive-thru holiday displays in New Jersey. And although many remained open this final week of 2022, only a select few will keep it going up to New Year's Day.

Yes, we may see some raindrops for part of the weekend, but it doesn't mean all hope is lost. Simply check ahead with the venue before venturing out.

Odds are, they'll do everything in their power to keep the drive-thru open so you don't miss out before the season officially comes to a close.

So who's still operating? Let's take a look and find out.

Don't wait: NJ holiday drive-thru displays still open through the end of 2022 Final operating days range from December 30 to January 1.

Every Pixar Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best