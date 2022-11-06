The annual New Jersey tradition is back for the 2022 holiday season. Santa has loaded up his sleigh and is on his way to see you at our great Garden State Malls. And the even better news is that this year has much fewer restrictions than what we saw over the past two years.

Looking to bring your pet? No problem. Along with traditional photos, his year's appearances will also feature special dates that you can take your four-legged friends to at select locations.

Also available at select malls are very special sensory-friendly environments that families can take advantage of while taking photos with Santa. Plus special holiday kick-off events are also taking place throughout the Garden State.

So where is Santa heading this year? Let's dive in and take a peak.

A list of NJ malls where you can get photos with Santa for the 2022 holiday season More details and locations will be added as the holiday season progresses, so please check back often for updates. Malls are listed in alphabetical order.