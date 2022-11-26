Cruise with Santa this holiday season from Highlands, NJ

Santa Clause is coming to town this holiday season and is waiting for you to join him on a cruise. And luckily for us, our trip with Santa begins right here in New Jersey during the month of December.

The Santa Brunch Cruise has arrived for the 2022 holiday season, departing from the Seastreak Highlands port. According to Seastreak, you'll get to enjoy the "stunning city skyline. A delicious brunch will be served on the way up, along with as much hot cocoa as you can drink! We’ll make a brief stop downtown to pick up two surprise guests (Hint: Ho Ho Ho)!" Hmm. Any guesses as to who the special guests might be?

Not only will this cruise be filled with holiday magic, but you'll also get to enjoy the NYC skyline as you make your trip up the Hudson. It's a trip the kids will definitely have great memories of.

Before we dive into the dates for this year's Santa Brunch Cruise, let's first take a look at the stunning views from one of their sunset cruises from earlier in the year.

Amazing views of Lady Liberty & NYC at dusk by ferry An incredible look at New York City and The Statue of Liberty from sunset to dusk as seen from aboard the Seastreak Ferry Sunset Cruise.

Now imagine those views combined with all the magic of the holiday season.

The Santa Brunch Cruise is three hours in length and will be running on weekends throughout the holiday season on 12/3, 12/10, 12/11, 12/17, 12/18, and 12/24. Dates do fill quickly though, so make sure you reserve your day in advance to ensure tickets are still available.

Click here for all the details and to pick your date, and have a magical time aboard The Santa Brunch Cruise.

