‘Horror Sideshow Holiday Flea Market’ coming to NJ Expo Center

Whether you’re a horror fan, Christmas fan, or flea market fan, this event covers all the bases and will help with that last-minute holiday shopping we all struggle with a few days before Christmas.

The owners of New Jersey Horror Con and Film Festival are bringing their Horror Sideshow Flea Market back to New Jersey on Dec. 17 at the New Jersey Convention and Expo Center in Edison.

The Horror Sideshow Market has been taking place in the Allentown, Pennsylvania area for years but it’s finally moving back to where New Jersey Horror Con originated.

The convention started in Edison and Woodbridge before it made its move to Atlantic City where it currently takes place.

The company then started The Horror Sideshow Market to focus more on the vendors with only a handful of celebrity guests.

But you don’t have to be into horror to enjoy this flea market. The vendors that attend these events are very diverse and sell things like original artwork, jewelry, memorabilia, pop culture toys, comics, and even tasty treats.

If you’re like me and do a lot of your shopping last minute, this a great event to complete your list and maybe treat yourself as well.

The Horror Sideshow Holiday Flea Market will be decked out for the holidays and will even have a photo op opportunity with the Grinch.

According to the website, celebrity guests will be announced soon.

This is a one-day event and shopping hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., which works out perfectly for the vendors that don’t have time to be at a weekend event and allows the shoppers to have plenty of time throughout the day to finish up their holiday shopping.

Tickets are $10 in advance or cash only at the door the day of at the New Jersey Convention and Expo Center.

The hope is that New Jersey Horror Con is using this flea market as a test to bring their big convention back to Edison.

For more information on the Horror Sideshow Holiday Flea Market, click HERE.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Morning Show Producer Kristen. Any opinions expressed are her own.

Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Producer Kristen an email at kristen.accardi@townsquaremedia.com or follow her on Instagram.