Great train & toy show making a stop in New Jersey

The fascination with trains goes way back to our childhoods. No matter how old you are, there's most likely a part of you that never lost that passion.

Sheldon from the TV sitcoms "The Big Bang Theory" and "Young Sheldon" are a great example of that. Both versions of the character are obsessed with trains.

He even had his own train set as a kid, which he absolutely loved. And despite both being fictional TV shows, the point is still valid.

People love trains. Old trains, modern ones, or even abandoned tracks. There's just something about it that draws our interest and attention.

In fact, there's so much love for trains that there's an actual show that travels the country. And if you're one of those train fanatics, there's great news for you.

Canva Canva loading...

Next Stop, New Jersey

Greenberg's Great Train & Toy Show is making a stop in New Jersey in March 2024. It'll be pulling into the station known as the New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center in Edison, NJ.

And what a great show it'll be. Not only will there be over 130 exhibitors from across the country, but you'll actually be able to purchase your very own toy trains.

Over 550 tables to be exact of trains that'll be for sale. You'll also have the opportunity to test-run your trains, plus experience large operating train models.

Workshops, demonstrations, and so much more. If you love trains, this show is a must.

Canva Canva loading...

Show Details

The Greenberg Great Train & Toy Show will be at the New Jersey Expo Center in Edison on Saturday, March 9, and Sunday, March 10, 2024.

Hours are from 10 A.M. to 4 P.M. both days and kids 11 and under get in for free. Click or tap here for more info on tickets, plus more.

And afterward, indulge yourself in chocolate at the chocolate expo, happening the same weekend at the same place. So bring your trains next door and continue to have an amazing day enjoying all things chocolate.

Canva Canva loading...

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.