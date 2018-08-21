Last 2 suspects in Camden police ambush arrested

CAMDEN — The last two suspects connected to the ambush shooting of Camden County police officers have been arrested.

Alexander DeJesus and Ammar Hall were found in the Kensington section of Philadelphia, Chief Scott Thomson said on Tuesday night. Juan Figueroa, the third suspect in the Aug. 7 shooting of two officers who were sitting in their vehicle, was arrested on Sunday.

"The Philadelphia-Camden region is significantly safer with these criminals in custody," Thomson said. "It was inspiring to see the community and law enforcement come together on these arrests."

A $60,000 reward had been offered for information leading to the arrest of the three men. There was no word as of Tuesday night whether anyone would claim that reward.

More From New Jersey 101.5