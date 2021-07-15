Largest Jersey Shore tattoo festival is coming up

Over 30% of Americans have at least one tattoo. Almost 20% of Americans have two or more tattoos. The percentage of people in this country with tattoos has jumped from 21% less than ten years ago to over 30%. Some estimates are as high as 46%.

It seems that most millennials have at least one. But the largest group is 25-54. The numbers decrease over 54 years of age.

Growing up in the 60's and 70's, the only people who got tattoos were bikers, sailors, and people on the edges of society. Things started to change in the 80's and 90's.

If you want to check out some of the best body art and body artists, you'll want to check out the 2021 Tattoo Beach Bash at the Wildwood Convention Center Aug. 6-8 in Wildwood.

Even if you don't have any tattoos and aren't looking for one, it promises to be a great time. It's in Wildwood ... in the summer ... at the beach!

Surprisingly, the United States ranks third in the world with the amount of people with tattoos. What's more shocking is that Italy ranks #1, with Sweden coming in second.

For folks in New York State, the most popular tattoos are of their children's names. It might surprise you to know what New Jerseyans tattoo on their body the most.

It's New Jersey! The map the name. Their area codes. We may constantly complain about our state, but judging by the body art, we're a proud bunch apparently.

